Community rights of forest dwellers to continue until their complete rehabilitation: Union Environment Minister

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that the community rights of the forest dwellers would continue, as per the newly passed Wildlife Act, unless their rehabilitation is complete.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 which is intended to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to incorporate more species protected under the law.

"Wildlife Act was passed yesterday and when our friends in Opposition asked us we told them that in this Act, the government has also included community rights (for forest dwellers). They're rehabilitated but unless the rehabilitation is complete, their community rights will continue," the Union Minister said.

Hailing the government's decision to amend the precious Act, Yadav said that such amendments show that the government "not only wants to include every single person in the race for development but also cares about their interests".

"I was surprised that when we talked about giving more rights to State governments under Wildlife Act, prominent leaders like Congress' Jairam Ramesh started opposing it," he added hitting out at the Opposition leader for opposing the move of the government.

Citing the example of the Centre's Jan-Dhan Yojana, the Minister said that Congress questioned the scheme of the government which later brought "economic inclusion among poor".

"Ever since PM Modi became the Prime Minister, welfare schemes for the poor were taken forward. When Jan-Dhan bank accounts were opened, Congress questioned what purpose would it serve? Today, it's clear that with Jan-Dhan's accounts, he brought economic inclusion among the poor," he said.

Yadav further called for discussions on the poor's welfare schemes by the Opposition during the Parliament's Winter Session.

"During Parliament proceedings, friends in Opposition often cause interruptions. There should be discussions on the poor's welfare schemes. If discussion is done on work done for the poor's welfare in the last 8 years. I feel the government has continuously brought forth issues via discussions," he said.

The Wildlife Bill seeks to implement India's obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which requires countries to regulate the trade of all listed specimens through permits.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the Bill was brought because CITES requires an independent framework for the protection of wildlife.

After being passed, the Bill will allow the transfer or transport of a captive elephant for religious and other purposes by a person with a valid ownership certificate.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. (ANI)