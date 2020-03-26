Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will begin if community, govt don't work together: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the "community transmission phase" of coronavirus will start if the community and government will not work collectively and follow guidelines for fighting against the deadly virus.

"Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will start if the community and we (the government) do not work collectively and follow guidelines. But it would never happen in India if we follow social distancing and treatment properly," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry said today.

"42 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 649," Aggrawal said.

"While the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilising. However, this is only the initial trend," he added. (ANI)

