Commuters allowed to carry cycles inside Kochi Metro

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Kochi Metro has decided to permit the commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro for free in the wake of the increase in the usage of cycles across the city, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Kochi Metro will initially permit the entry of cycles from six stations including Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja's College, and Elamkulam metro stations.

At present, the entry and exit will be limited to these six stations. Kochi Metro will consider the passenger turnout and if there is a huge demand the service will be extended to all stations.



"We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with non-motorised mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute," said Additional Chief Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, Kochi Metro.

The cyclists can use elevators at the station. The staff will facilitate the entry to the trains. The commuters can keep their cycles at both ends of the train.

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro as part of enhancing last-mile connectivity has started feeder service from Kalamassery to Kakkanad. The service will be available from Kalamassery metro station to Collectorate. This will help people to visit Collectorate at Kakkanad for all their works using seamless connectivity of metro and feeder services.

The shuttle service will start from Kalamassery metro station at 9:30 am and the service will start from Kakkanad at 5 pm. At present, one Tempo Traveller is arranged in association with Chalo, a service provider.

the Kochi Metro has also started auto-rickshaw service at Vyttila Metro station also. Metro has identified 12 routes from Vyttila for the benefit of Metro passengers. (ANI)

