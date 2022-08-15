Commuters can travel any distance for Rs 10 on Kochi Metro on Independence Day

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): Under the "Freedom to Travel" offer on Independence Day, commuters can travel at any distance for just Rs 10 on Kochi Metro on Monday.

According to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the Kochi Metro is all prepared to celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence. Many programmes have been arranged at various stations for the commuters as part of the 75th year of India's Independence celebrations on Monday.

Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL will hoist the national flag at 8 am at OCC Building at Muttom.

"To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner, KMRL has introduced the Freedom to Travel offer on August 15 with which any person could travel in Kochi Metro for just Rs 10. Any distance ticket taken from any metro station from 6 am to 11 pm would cost only Rs 10," the KMRL said in a statement.

"10,000 milange bags would be distributed to commuters at metro stations as part of the 'Freedom from the plastic campaign'. 'Freedom Ride', a cyclothon in association with MyByk will start from JLN stadium metro station at 6:30 am," it said.

The commuters can enjoy patriotic songs, dances various programmes by students of Greets Public school at Edappally metro station from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Students of Crescent Public school will entertain the commuters and public at Aluva metro station with flash mobs, magic show and Karatte performances from 11: 30am to 1 pm.

People travelling via Vytilla metro station could witness 'Freedom Night', a music performance by a music band names Untagged from 5 pm to 7 pm while Edappally Metro station will have a music performance by Plug and Play Foundation from 5: 30 pm.

As August 14 is observed as Partition Horror Remembrance Day, to bring to light the agony, sufferings and pain of millions of people, a digital exhibition has been organized in all metro stations from August 12 to August 15.

August 15 commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

The lengthy struggle for freedom resulted in the birth of the largest democracy in the world. Heroic freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country's independence movement through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The government of India has organised several events this year under the banner of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav,' with the theme 'Nation First, Always First.' The government also plans to hoist 200 million tricolours to commemorate the occasion.

For that government has launched a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)