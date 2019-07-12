Commuters stranded due to landslide on Sikkim-Darjeeling highway

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): A major landslide occurred on the National Highway 10 on Friday morning blocking the Sikkim-Darjeeling route.

Commuters were stuck as the highway got blocked after large amounts of debris and rocks fell on the road.

Kalimpong is witnessing heavy rainfall from the past two days and due to the rise in river water, the roads in the area are also affected. (ANI)

