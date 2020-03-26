Companies should take care of migrant labourers at their construction sites: Telangana Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana), Mar 26 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he has instructed the construction and infrastructure companies to take care of the migrant labourers who are working at their sites.

The minister held a meeting with the Construction & Builders' association representatives and reviewed the conditions of migrant labourers at construction sites in Hyderabad, according to an official statement.

He also said that the state government is taking care of all the citizens of the state and has instructed the builder community to cooperate and ensure that their workers who came from other states are being taken care of.

The minister asked the representatives present at the meeting to keep a close watch on the sanitation levels at the construction sites and also watch out for any COVID-19 symptoms, it further read.



"Food, basic amenities, and healthcare should be made available," said KTR.

He also assured that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams will be available to assist them medically.

A multi-department team will be in place to assist the construction industry with logistics. The state government will monitor the situation in these camps closely, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

