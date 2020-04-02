Company in Telangana distributing sanitisers and masks free of cost

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A scientific instrument company is engaged in making hand sanitisers and masks and distributing them to the people who are serving the nation during this COVID-19 crisis.

AVS Jagannatha Rao, lab coordinator at Sunrise Diagnostic, while speaking to ANI said: "As the lockdown has been announced in the state and the country, we have taken an initiative to prepare sanitisers and mask free of cost for the people who are in service to control the spread of COVID-19."

Mohammad Rafi, a volunteer said, "The people of Sunrise Diagnostic have given me a hand sanitiser and mask to maintain hygiene. I am very thankful to them as they took this initiative and are thinking about our health."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

