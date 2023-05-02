Comparing Vishwa Hindu Parishad with Popular Front of India is highly objectionable: VHP's Surendra Jain

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party for comparing VHP with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto and said the move is 'highly objectionable.'

"Comparing VHP with anti-national, terrorist and banned organization PFI is highly objectionable", Jain said.

Talking to ANI, Surendra Jain said, "The manner in which the Congress party, while releasing its manifesto for the Karnataka elections, compared Bajrang Dal, a fiercely patriotic organization, with PFI, a notorious anti-national, terrorist, banned organization, is highly objectionable. Every worker of VHP is dedicated to society and the whole world is familiar with the activities of PFI."

"Wherever PFI people stood with 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Gang and the Congress governments supported them, Bajrang Dal workers used democratic methods to end the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Gang terror", Jain told ANI.

VHP Leader further told ANI that the way Congress and PFI have formed an alliance, Bajrang Dal has become an eyesore of the Congress. "Sonia Gandhi cannot cheat the people of the country. The way Congress has wrongly tried to defame Bajrang Dal, the country's people will not accept it and Bajrang Dal workers are taking it as a challenge. We will answer that too and will not let your plans succeed."



"Congress Party talk about banning Bajrang Dal but forget that they were the ones who opposed the banning of anti-national organizations like 'SIMMI' and they even protested on the streets against the ban", he added

Jain further added that by the Congress party demanding to ban Bajrang Dal, the party's agenda has come out in public.

Congress party on Tuesday released its Party Manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly election. It said that they believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, says Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka Elections2023", the manifesto said.

"Congress party also committed to increasing reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SC, from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for ST and restore minority reservation of 4 per cent and increase reservations of Lingayats, Vokkaligass and other communities and to pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution", the Congress party mentioned in its manifesto. (ANI)

