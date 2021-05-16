Complacency of the people, govt after first COVID wave led to present crisis: RSS chief

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): The complacency of the public and the government after the first wave of COVID-19 led to the present crisis, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday.

Taking part in the 'Positivity Unlimited' series, the RSS chief said, "All of us-- the general public, the government and the administration--became complacent after the first wave. Doctors gave indications but we became complacent. That is why we are facing this problem. Now when there is talk of the third wave, we should not be afraid but should prepare ourselves."

Bhagwat said it is not the time to blame each other and find merits or demerits. He emphasised on teamwork to defeat the coronavirus.



"The COVID pandemic is a challenge before humanity and India has to set an example. We have to work as a team, without discussing merits and demerits. We can do that later. We can overcome this challenge by working as a team and speeding up our work," he said.

Bhagwat said the current testing times will prepare us for the future.

"The cycle of life and death will continue...these matters (pandemic) should not make us afraid. These situations will train us for the future...Success is not ultimate. Failure is not fatal. The spirit to carry on is the only thing that matters," he added. (ANI)

