Complainant in rape case approaches Kerala HC, seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail of Eldhose Kunnappilly

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): The complainant woman in the rape case against Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail on October 21.

The woman had recently filed a rape and an attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly.



Earlier, the State Government also approached the High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Eldhose Kunnappillil by the lower court in Thiruvananthapuram in the case.

State Government has contended that custodial interrogation is needed in this case.

"The long-standing relationship between the accused and the victim ran into rough weather when she was raped and physically assaulted several times by the accused. While granting anticipatory bail, the lower court should have considered whether a prima facie case existed against the petitioner on the basis of the materials placed before the Court. Instead, the lower court based its conclusions only on the complaint given by the de facto complainant before the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram pursuant to a man missing complaint," the state contended.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has suspended rape accused Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly from KPCC and DCC membership for six months.

"The KPCC leadership has assessed the explanation given by the MLA was not satisfactory. Considering the concessions given by the court in its verdict allowing anticipatory bail and the need to perform his duties as a legislative member in his constituency, KPCC has suspended him from KPCC's and DCC's day-to-day affairs for a period of six months. Party will observe him in this period and further action will be decided accordingly," the suspension order cited. (ANI)

