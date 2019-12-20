Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar for posting 'seditious' tweet, 'instigating' several communities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Advocate Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for allegedly posting 'seditious' tweet and instigating people of different communities.

Srinivas, Circle Inspector of Saidabad Police Station, told ANI, "Today we had received a complaint from an Advocate, Karuna Sagar stating that while he was browsing the net he noticed Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar has posted alleged seditious tweet on his official twitter handle, creating fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists and Dalits to wage war against the nation. Which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between the different communities."

"We have made a Police General Diary entry and we will be taking legal opinion in the issue and will proceed further in the case," he added.

Kashimshetty, President of Hindu Sanghatan has filed a complaint against Akhtar for allegedly posting seditious twitter post creating fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits to wage war against Nation which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between communities.

"While I was browsing my twitter account I saw a tweet posted on Farhan Akhtar's twitter handle dated December 18, saying--Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over" along with a picture having a message that --the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, will inhumanly exclude Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits and landless without documents, and also that they could be jailed deported and placed in camps," Kashimshetty stated in his complaint.

The complaint further read: "With intent to cause fear and alarm to the public and induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity and more particularly instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits to wage war against Nation which may lead to chaos and anarchy and also the picture contained the distorted map of India showing PoK and Aksai chin separately, which is an act of sedition."

Kashimshetty further stated that Akhtar has deliberately posted the picture on his twitter handle twisting the facts to create fear and alarm among the public, and instigate them, after which several protestors all over India had indulged in violence causing severe damage to the public and private properties also leaving several persons including police injures, creating severe law and order problem across nation.

He has requested the police to take necessary legal action against Akhtar under Section 121, 121 (A), 120 (B) 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)