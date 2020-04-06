Complaint filed against man who put up ad to 'sell' Statue of Unity for Rs 30,000 crore

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Local administration has filed a police complaint in Kevadia of Narmada district after a man posted an online advertisement, offering 'Statue of Unity' for sale at Rs 30,000 crore to meet the expenses for buying medical equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner Nilesh Dubey said, "OLX published the ad without verification. We have filed a police complaint."

"This is a pathetic move to try and sell the statue. We have taken the matter very seriously and filed a complaint at Kevadia Police Station.

The 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue, is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.

The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. (ANI)

