Complaint filed against protestors in Shaheen Bagh for blocking road: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A complaint has been registered against protestors in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday for blocking the road while agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

According to Delhi Police, the complaint states that immense inconvenience has been caused to commuters as they have to take alternate routes due to ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh area.

"From the past 35 days, we have to take alternate routes causing us immense inconvenience. It is requested that an FIR be registered and blockade may be removed at once to get rid of this nuisance," the complaint said.

On Sunday, people took out a candle march protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR outside Jamia Millia Islamia to Shaheen Bagh, holding tricolors, and placards and posters reading 'Save India, Save Constitution and Save Democracy'.

On Saturday, actor Sushant Singh joined protests at Shaheen Bagh and expressed solidarity with students.

Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal had said that talks are being held with the protesters to persuade them to stage agitation without blocking the roads.

The remarks came after the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.



The court in its recent order had also directed the police to consider the plight of students who have to travel to schools and also have board examinations.



Justice Navin Chawla had further directed the police to consider the representation of the Federation of Sarita Vihar Resident's welfare association.



The association had moved the court claiming that there are many students who are facing difficulties during board examinations as the area is closed since December 15, due to ongoing protests against the Act.

Protests are going on across the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

