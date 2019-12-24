Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for giving provocative speeches against amended Citizenship Act

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A complaint was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for giving provocative speeches against the amended Citizenship Act.

The complaint, filed by advocate Pradeep Gupta, also includes the names of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Ravish Kumar.

The court admitted the complaint and the matter will now be heard on January 24.

The alleged speeches were given by the leaders and the journalist on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)