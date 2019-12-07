Complaint filed in Telangana encounter case

Ranga Reddy [Telangana], Dec 7 (ANI): A complaint has been registered in the encounter killing of four men, who were accused of rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian.

The encounter left the opinion sharply divided with some hailing the police while some others poking holes in the incident and police action.

Shadnagar ACP Surender lodged the case at Shadnagar Police Station under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) and provisions of Arms Act on Friday.

According to Cyberabad police, the four rape accused were taken to the spot where they had burnt the victim women for re-constructing the crime scene.

"Meanwhile the accused persons Mohammed Arif, Chennakeshavulu, J Naveen and J Shiva tried to ran away. They pelted stones on the police party and then Mohammed Arif and Chennakeshavulu snatched the weapons from police personal and started firing on police party," the police said.

The police said that the four accused died on the spot when cops opened fire in their defence.

In the incident, two police personnel -- Venkateshwarlu and Arvindh Goud -- received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment, the police said.

The four allegedly gang-raped and killed a veterinary doctor on November 27. Her burnt body was found the following day in Shamshabad area in Telangana. (ANI)

