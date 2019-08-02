Complaint registered against MK Stalin, 4 others for holding poll meeting without permission

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A complaint has been registered against DMK leader MK Stalin and four others for holding a poll meeting at a hall in Vellore on Thursday without prior permission.

Authorities have also sealed the hall where the meeting was held.

The complaint was registered against MK Stalin, DMK Vellore candidate Kathir Anand and three others.

Lok Sabha by-poll to Vellore constituency is scheduled to be held on August 5 while the counting of votes will take place on August 9. Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the April 16 recommendation of the Election Commission.

A large amount of unaccounted cash had allegedly been seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate in the state. (ANI)

