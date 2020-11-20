Complete curfew in Ahmedabad from tonight till Monday morning, night curfew thereafter

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): In a bid to bring under control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, a curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, after which a night curfew will remain in force.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad," an order said on Thursday.

During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines will be permitted to remain open.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, speaking to reporters on Thursday, informed that, a night curfew will remain in force even after the end of the "complete curfew" until the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

"In a preventive step, a complete curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 until the COVID-19 situation in the city comes under control," Gupta said informing that the decision was taken after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation.

"In a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, a few other important decisions have also been taken by the Gujarat government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Around 1,300 new beds are being availed in Ahmedabad," Gupta said.

He said that currently around 2,600 of the total 7,500 beds are vacant in Ahmedabad hospitals.

"There is no shortage of beds in Ahmedabad for COVID-19 patients. The state government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are working to ensure no COVID-19 patient faces any problem in getting a bed for treatment," Gupta said.

"Number of ambulances are also being increased in the city. Hospitals beds, which are lying vacant in hospitals near Ahmedabad, are also being reserved," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23, in the wake of the current coronavirus situation in the state. (ANI)