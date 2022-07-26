"Complete eradication of extreme poverty will be possible in Kerala in next 4 yrs": Kerala Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): Kerala Minister for Local Self Governments and Excise MV Govindan announced that complete eradication of extreme poverty will be possible in Kerala within the next four years.

He said this while inaugurating State level workshop organized for the office bearers of Local Self Government Associations for the implementation of Micro Plans as part of the Extreme Poverty Alleviation Scheme.

"The difficult task of finding out the extreme poverty sufferers in the state has finished. It is clear through studies that there are 64,006 extremely poor people in Kerala. The next task ahead of us is to uplift them up to the general public. It is more difficult than finding people. This is where micro plans come into play," he said.



The minister said, "Each person experiencing extreme poverty will have different problems. If we study these things at the micro level and move forward, we can achieve the goal. Kerala is currently the only state in the country that can implement such a plan."

"The government is playing a crucial role of first eradicating extreme poverty, then eradicating poverty, then solving unemployment, and thus attaining a high position in the happiness index. Although the local self-government bodies are responsible for the implementation of the mission, the state government is convinced that it cannot be done by them alone. It has been seen that the implementation of micro plans requires the mutual cooperation of as many as seven departments," the minister said.

The minister said that a suitable system should be formed for carrying out these activities. "It should be ensured that the associations work together at the district level on the state model and at the grassroots level. Mainly the needs of those coming under this category are housing for the homeless, shelter for those living alone, food and treatment. Along with government systems to provide these things," the Kerala minister added.

Kerala Minister said that all those who are interested in cooperation can be benefited from the cooperative sector, voluntary organizations, diaspora organizations, youth organizations. "An extensive campaign should also be conducted in this regard. Every organization must determine that it is better to finish something than to start it. Each activity should be able to be moved in a timely manner. Doorstep service will also be linked to the project," he said.

"Kudumbashree's work (community organization of Neighborhood Groups (NHGs) of women in Kerala working for the empowerment of women) is also important in the initiative. In the coming four years, there should not be a single hungry, homeless or dependent person in the state and the mission should be seen as a historic mission and collective action should be taken. Many suggestions and comments emerged from the people's representatives. A final guideline for the implementation of the project will be issued after including all that," he said. (ANI)

