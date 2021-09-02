Complete ignorance of Congress towards Sikh history and faith, says Hardeep Puri on 'Panj Pyare' remark

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Harish Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that comparison of members of a political group of the party with 'Panj Pyare' by a senior Congress leader clearly showed the complete ignorance of Congress towards Sikh history and faith.

The criticism by the Union Minister came hours after Congress in-charge of Punjab Rawat apologised for his "Panj Pyare" remark and said that he was taking his words back. While addressing the media, he further said that for the atonement of his mistake, he will sweep the floors of a Gurudwara in Uttarakhand.

"Comparing members of a political group of the party with our beloved 'Panj Pyare' by a senior Congress leader clearly shows the complete ignorance of the Congress party towards Sikh history and faith. I strongly condemn this discourtesy, " said Puri in his tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rawat used the term in reference to Navjot Singh Sidhu and four other working presidents of PPCC.



Speaking about issues that the Congress is facing in the state, Rawat had said in Chandigarh yesterday, "As far as I know, Navjot Singh Sidhu is the first PCC chief who held a meeting with all frontal organizations and others to find out that where are they facing problems in their functions and how can it be resolved."

He added, "It was my responsibility to discuss with the PCC chief, his team, and our 'Panj Pyare' (Navjot Singh Sidhu and four other working presidents)."

"Punj Pyare" is a term of reverence for Sikhs. (ANI)





