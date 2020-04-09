Complete lockdown to be imposed in localities, areas, villages from where COVID-19 cases reported: Bihar DGP

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday announced that there will be complete lockdown and curfew like situation in the localities, areas, and villages from where COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

"Some cases have been reported from Siwan, Nawada, and Begusarai. We are imposing complete lockdown and curfew like situation in the localities, areas, and villages from where cases have been reported. No one can leave their houses in those areas," Pandey said.

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 51, said Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

According to Kumar, ten of the new cases are of a family in Siwan.

The country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

