Complete lockdown to be observed in Guwahati for 14 days

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): A complete lockdown would be enforced in Guwahati for the next 14 days beginning Sunday, said the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.

"A complete lockdown would be imposed in the city of Guwahati from June 28 (7 pm), for 14 days. The instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer of Assam Police and 30 other ranks have tested COVID-19 positive.

He informed that all officers are in good health, said GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam.

As many as 246 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,165, including 4,814 discharged patients, 2,338 active cases and 10 deaths, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

