Complete probe soon and arrest Rhea Chakraborty: Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on SSR death case

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, BJP MLA and a relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday said that the investigative agencies must complete their probe soon and arrest Rhea Chakraborty.

"Rhea Chakraborty cannot escape the investigation conducted by CBI, ED and NCB. We want the agencies to complete the probe soon and arrest her," he said while speaking to ANI.

Chakraborty was spotted at the DRDO guest house earlier on Friday morning after being summoned by the CBI. Her associate Samuel Miranda also visited the DRDO guest house for his alleged involvement in the case.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy had said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

