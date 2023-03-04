Complete projects within stipulated time; laxity won't be tolerated: CM Dhami to officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday instructed officials to step up efforts for the overall development of the state, while seeking special attention to the development of the hilly areas.

The chief minister was quoted as saying in a press release, "The public problems should be raised by the MLAs in their areas and the officers should take them seriously and solve them soon. Instead of imposing departmental tasks on each other, focus on their disposal. Departmental officers should solve the problems with mutual coordination. Separate rosters should be made for long-term and short-term plans. The public problems which can be resolved quickly should be completed quickly."

Further, during the meeting at the chief minister's residence on Friday, Dhami also instructed his officials to review the ongoing developmental projects in the Assembly constituencies of Tharali, Karnaprayag, Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Yamkeshwar, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Narendranagar, Pauri, Lansdowne and Ramnagar.

The CM directed that the responsibility of the officers be fixed in the event of any delay in implementing projects, which he he had promised will be done in a time-bound manner.



"All the work should be completed within the stipulated time. Any type of laxity towards work will not be tolerated. A list should be made of the officers who have been stuck in one place for five years or more. Whatever proposals come for various announcements in the assembly constituencies by the people's representatives, they should be thoroughly examined first. It should also be clarified in what time period this announcement will be completed," the CM was quoted as telling his officials in the release.

Stressing the need to implement a new work culture in the state, he said, "For quick resolution of people's problems, officers should strive to enhance mutual coordination by increasing avenues of communication."

The chief minister further instructed his officers that all departmental secretaries should double up efforts to address and resolve public issues put forward by MLAs in their respective constituencies.

"The work under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (flagship central project) should be expedited. Under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, a meeting of the Revenue department and Social Welfare department should be held to convert Tongia villages into revenue villages, as per the prescribed procedure. The announcements made for the promotion of tourism, health facilities and other basic facilities in the hilly districts of the state should be completed within the stipulated time."

Also, at the meeting, CM Dhami was informed about the construction and improvement of roads, repair of canals, work related to flood control, strengthening of sewerage and drainage system, development of tourist places and other problems flagged by MLAs in their respective Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

