Complete Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project by 2025: CM Sukhu directs officials

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Stressing on the need for early commissioning of work of 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the concerned officials to expedite the construction work and complete it by July 2025.

While presiding over a review meeting, on Friday, CM Sukhu said that for this the project the tender was awarded in 2012, but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons. Delayed projects incur increased costs and losses to the state, therefore the project needed to be completed within stipulated timeframe.

He directed the officers of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to resolve all the bottlenecks causing delay within a week.

The review meeting has been scheduled after three months.

He asked the company responsible for building the project to increase manpower to complete the remaining construction work within the stipulated timeframe.



CM Sukhu said, "Completion of the Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project would generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, providing the state with a total benefit of Rs 1,706 crore, with Rs 1,300 crore worth of electricity generated."

The timely commissioning of the project would result in a saving of Rs 250 crore besides providing an interest of Rs 156 crore available on the revenue, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister emphasized the project's potential to benefit the state and generate revenue, pledging the state government's all-out support for timely completion.

He stressed on the need for a change in mindset and work approach to ensure the timely completion of the project.

The government is committed to transforming the state into a green energy state by 2025 through the utilization of hydropower and solar energy. As part of this effort, the state has set a goal to generate 500 MW of solar energy by the end of year 2024, he added.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sunder Singh Thakur, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Abhishek Jain, Secretary MPP and Energy, Rajeev Kumar, Managing Director HPPCL, Harikesh Meena, Director HPPCL Dr. Amit Kumar, other officers and representatives of the construction company were present in the meeting. (ANI)

