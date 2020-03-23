Complete shutdown in J-K as precaution against COVID-19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced a complete shutdown till March 31 in the Union Territory in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "The DMs of Jammu, Budgam, Srinagar, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Baramulla Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Ramban, Rajouri, Anantnag issue orders. Others being issued."

"All assemblies at public places to be restricted to three persons or less," he said.

"Shutdown of all establishments and services except essential commodities/ services throughout Jammu and Kashmir from 8:00 pm from Sunday till 6 pm March 31. Vehicles carrying essential supplies exempted; essential services too exempted," Kansal said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary has written to all Deputy Commissioners to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC and to shut all establishments except those providing essential commodities/services in their districts from Sunday till March 31.

Jammu & Kashmir government has said, "Employers shall not terminate their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from the jobs or reduce their wages. If any worker takes leave, they shall be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in their wages." (ANI)