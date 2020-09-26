Completely sanitise, clean 'hand', follow ECI guidelines: Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress party subtly while urging people to completely sanitise and clean hands (Congress symbol) while voting, ahead of the various elections scheduled to take place in different parts of the country.

"My dear friends, elections are going to be held in many places across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. We have to take full care of the Election Commission guidelines in view of the coronavirus period. The 'hand' has to be completely sanitised and cleaned," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from COVID-19 on August 25. He had tested positive for the disease on July 25.



Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes would take place on November 10.

However, it did not announce the date of by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. The ECI will announce the dates for by-polls to be conducted in various states on September 29, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday.

A total of 28 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be witnessing by-polls this year. (ANI)

