Completion of Kaleswaram project in three years laudable: K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that it was laudable that the Kaleswaram Project was completed in three years time and reached the stage to supply water to the farming community in the state.

He also released a book "Kaleswaram project: Telangana Pragathi Ratham (Kaleswaram project: The Telangana Development Chariot) here at Pragati Bhavan. The book has been written by Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) (Irrigation) Sridhar Deshpande.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Deshpande for compiling the entire history and comprehensive information about the Kaleswaram project in his book with a view to present it to the future generations.

"It is great that details were compiled and put at one place for the posterity and benefit of History", the Chief Minister observed. (ANI)