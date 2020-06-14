Comprehensive health survey of every person to be conducted in COVID-19 containment zones of Delhi: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in 1 week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted.

"Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and triples in six days," he added.

The Union Minister also said that a committee would be set up for 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.

"For the treatment of patients in private hospitals in the capital, a Committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr Paul to provide 60 per cent of the beds in these hospitals at a low rate, to fix treatment and COVID-19 testing which will submit its report by tomorrow," he said.

"In a bid to provide correct information and guidelines for COVID-19 to small hospitals in Delhi, the Central government has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS. The helpline number will be released tomorrow," he added.

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, which was also attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)