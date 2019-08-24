A security person crosses road as a vehicle comes towards him in Kashmir. File photo/ANI
Comprehensive mechanism in place for redressal of public grievances: J-K Guv's advisor

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, KK Sharma has said that the government had put in place a "comprehensive mechanism" for immediate redressal of public grievances.
Sharma met various public delegations on Friday who called on him here at the Governor's grievance cell at Church lane to apprise him with the grievances.
More than 15 deputations and 40 individuals called on the Advisor and apprised him about their grievances and sought their immediate redressal, an official communique said.
The deputations raised various issues related to development including roads, drainage, waterlogging and housing.
A deputation of Kashmiri Pandit migrants informed the Advisor about the non-issuance of their appointment order for the junior engineering posts, the communication said.
After hearing the deputations and individuals, Sharma assured them that the administration would look into their demands and issues on priority.
He said that the necessary instructions have already been passed to the concerned so that people do not face any kind of difficulty and inconvenience. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:56 IST

