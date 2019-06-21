Comprehensive training module for over 1,000 heads of Delhi schools

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): A three-day long training for all heads of schools, principals, and vice-principals of the city-state, beginning Thursday, was organised here at the Vigyan Bhavan.

The training is aimed at building the administrative capacity of school leaders, said a press note issued from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"The government is conducting a comprehensive training module for more than 1,000 heads of schools," said the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said: "The focus of the government has been to reduce non-academic burdens from and provide academic assistance to Principals, so as to promote an environment of learning."

"Principals are now free to innovate, experiment in their schools to improve the quality of education provided to children. We are institutionalizing innovation."

"In five years, we started from the minus levels and reached the ground level. On this foundation, we now have to build upwards. Five years from now, when I stand here again before you as your Education Minister, we should no longer be talking about infrastructure and teacher availability," he said.

Stating the purpose of reforms, Sisodia said: "We all read newspapers and the distressing, disappointing headlines. The power to alter these headlines lies in our hands as educators. Only we are capable of changing these headlines." (ANI)

