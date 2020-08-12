Compromise solution: Milind Deora recalls lyrics of 'Street Fighting Man' as Sachin Pilot calls truce with Cong

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): While the crisis faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the party stating that Sachin Pilot is committed to working in its interest, Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday recalled the lyrics of a song "Street Fighting Man".

"Hey! Think the time is right for a palace revolution But where I live the game to play is compromise solution," Deora tweeetd the lyrics of "Street Fighting Man", a song by English rock band the Rolling Stones.

Interestingly, it was Deora in 2019 who suggested the names of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot for the post of Congress president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post.

The Congress party on Monday stated that Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" has been formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs.

Pilot and other MLAs supporting him attended a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal on Monday in the national capital.

After the meeting, Pilot said he discussed in detail his grievances concerning the working of state government with former party president Rahul Gandhi, adding that he thinks there is no place of "personal malice" in politics.

He also thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for noting and addressing his and 'the aggrieved" MLAs grievances, stating that he will continue working for a better India to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan.

"I thank Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and INC India leaders for noting and addressing our grievances. I stand firm in my belief and will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan and protect democratic values we cherish," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed "back" Pilot as he lauded the "teamwork under Rahul Gandhi" over the resolution of the political crisis faced by party government in Rajasthan.

He also lauded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that his political instincts rarely fail him.

"Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits. Congrats for teamwork under Rahul Gandhi, his tireless team, incl Venugopal, Surjewala Maken who became residents of my home state. Not to forget pol instincts of Gehlot which rarely fail him," Singhvi said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal was involved in efforts to find a solution to the crisis. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken had been camping in the state to extend their help to the Gehlot government in handling the crisis. (ANI)