'Computer Baba' detained by police in MP's Indore for obstructing ashram demolition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A religious leader and former minister, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', has been taken into police custody in Indore on Sunday for protesting against the administration's action on his ashram.

"Six people have been detained as they tried to obstruct the demolition process," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Ajay Dev Sharma.

The seer, whose real name is Namdev Tyagi, and some of his supporters have been detained for protesting the action taken by the Indore district administration to remove encroachments from the ashram.



The ashram built on the government land in Jambudi Hapsi village of computer baba, known for political ties, was demolished on Sunday morning.

Officials said that Baba was also served notice to remove the encroachments. An order for eviction from the government land was also issued. Baba had built an ashram and shed allegedly by illegally occupying over 40 acres of government land here.

In 2018, computer baba had quit then-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. He was inducted in Chouhan's cabinet with the minister of state rank. Later, he supported Congress. (ANI)

