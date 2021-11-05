Concept of Ram Rajya is being realised in Vantangiya village: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for eight development projects in Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the concept of 'Ram Rajya' was being realised in the village after being ignored for years.

"The concept of Ram Rajya is being fulfiled in Vantangiya village. Even after 70 years of independence, this village did not have any basic facilities, even the right to vote. But after we formed the government in 2017, this village was declared as the revenue village and benefits of various schemes and facilities were made available to people here," Adityanath said while addressing the event.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "After 2017, a new tale of development was written here. Now everyone here has a house, toilet, gas and electricity connections, ration cards of their own. Clean water, roads, schools are being provided to people. Welfares of all government schemes are being provided. Pensions are being given as per eligibility. People also have their Ayushman Health Cards. This is what we call as Ram Rajya."



He urged the people from the Vantangiya community to protect forests, stating that the protection of forests will help in establishing their identity and bring prosperity and benefit everyone. Also, while appealing to the community to educate their kids, he said, "Government has made all kinds of arrangements for the education of children. Girls are being given free education till graduation. Graduate and post-graduate students are going to be provided with free tablets which will ensure that their online education goes on without any hassles."

Commenting on the centre's move slashing excise duties on Petrol and Diesel, the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and 10 respectively. The state has decided to lower the cost of petrol and diesel by Rs 12 each. This will control price rise. It will benefit the youth and farmers."

Citing his visit to an Antyodaya family whom he gifted sweets, sparklers and oil lamps, Adityanath urged that everyone from a Gram Panchayat member to an MP to go and share the happiness of Diwali festival with at least one family of poor. "By doing this, the happiness will increase manifold because the joy of the festival is not celebrated by celebrating it alone, but by celebrating it collectively," he added.

During his visit to the village, he also met the leader of the Vantangiya community, Ram Ganesh. (ANI)

