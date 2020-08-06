Concern over roof collapses at Delhi CM's official residence

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The recent incidents of roof collapses at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence have led to concern over the safety of the building and any decision on repairs will be taken after officials submit a report.

Recently, the roof of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's chamber fell after heavy rains. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Two days after the repair work started, the roof of his toilet also collapsed. Apart from this, the stone of the office also started coming out.

After these incidents, the authorities have started reviewing the entire structure of the residence. Any further decision will be taken after officials submit their assessment report.

The CM has been staying at 6 Flagstaff Marg in Delhi's Civil Lines since March 2015. While the building is nearly 80 years old, there is always some repair work going on since he moved in. Questions have been raised about the safety of the residence. (ANI)

