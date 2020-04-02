Concerned over Chandigarh administration decision of shifting COVID-19 patients: ARD-PGIMER

Chandigarh [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Association of Resident Doctors of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (ARD-PGIMER) here on Thursday expressed their concern over the Chandigarh administration's decision of directing the transfer of all patients confirmed to be COVID-19 positive to the Nehru Hospital Extension facility of PGIMER.

In a press statement, ARD-PGIMER said that the hurdles involved in the safe transfer of these patients while endangering all those involved in transport and subsequently the Chandigarh population have not been given due consideration.

"The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the UT currently stands at 15. Transfer of all these stable COVID-19 positive patients at this stage poses the risk of bringing them out of effective isolation with great risk of infection to all those involved in transport, their families and neighbors," the statement said.

"Ambulance drivers, accompanying doctors, nursing personnel and the accompanying police force all stand at risk of contracting the infection and passing it on during the unnecessary transport of stable patients," it added.

The ARD-PGIMER also said that it may result in community spread.

"The patient attendants and healthcare providers will have a false sense of security that they are dealing with non COVID-19 patients, leaving them unprotected and at high risk of infection, which ultimately may result in community spread," it said.

"ARD-PGIMER would like to propose that patients be referred from other hospitals only if they require ventilatory support if the same is not available at the other tertiary care facilities. This will allow optimum utilisation of the dedicated NHE COVID hospital, at PGIMER Chandigarh," the statement further said. (ANI)

