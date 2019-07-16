Concerned over delay in releasing SC/ST scholarships by Punjab, Chug seeks Gehlot's intervention

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, alleging the Congress government in Punjab is not disbursing the funds to SC and ST students under the scholarship scheme.

"Since the Congress government in Punjab is not releasing funds on time, the delay is costing dearer to the students who are forced to discontinue their studies. This comes despite the fact that the Centre has released the funds on time," Chugh has stated in the letter, dated July 15, 2019.

Chug has urged the Centre to ensure that the state government should disperse funds under the scholarship scheme timely.

"If any amount remains under the scholarship scheme, the state government should also release that funds to SC/ST students after the completion of their higher education," said Chugh, who personally handed over the letter to Gehlot. (ANI)

