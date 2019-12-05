Concerns of indigenous people from North-eastern region over CAB will be addressed: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the concerns of the indigenous people from the North-eastern region over Citizenshipship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be addressed.

"Concerns of the indigenous people from the North-eastern region has been and will be addressed. It is the commitment given by Home Minister Amit Shah under the supervision of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rijiju told ANI here.

The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in Parliament in the current Winter Session.

On Tuesday, Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3. (ANI)

