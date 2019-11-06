Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo)
Concerns of police personnel taken up at appropriate level, says Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday said that all the concerns of police officials have been taken up at appropriate levels and senior officers will ensure that justice is done.
Police personnel today staged a protest outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ), days after a clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court premises.
In a telephonic interview to ANI, Delhi Police commissioner Patnaik said, "All concerns of our police personnel have been taken up at appropriate level. Further actions will be taken. Senior officers will ensure that justice is done."
On being asked about whether the morale of the police personnel have gone down after the Tis Hazari incident and, especially after the attack on a policeman at Saket, Patnaik said, "Some incidents have definitely happened. But Delhi police has always been number one and has handled such situations well. We will continue to work in the best possible professional way. Concerns of police personnel have been taken up. Senior Delhi Police officers are with them. We work as a team. We have always proved to be outstanding in difficult situations. We will continue to show our high level of professionalism in times to come also."
Asked how lawyers took law in their hands and what actions will be taken against them, the Police Commissioner said, "It will not be appropriate to say that they were lawyers or someone else. But a case has been registered in the incident that happened at Saket. Further action will be taken. Police are for law enforcement and police personnel are law enforcers so everyone should respect them. In case anyone is found to be targeting them, strict legal actions will be taken against that person."
About the incident at Tis Hazari, Patnaik said: "It is a matter under judicial enquiry, so discussing it will not be appropriate. We can say the judicial enquiry is on. We hope that fair enquiry will be done on whatever action was taken by the police."
Patnaik also said that the top brass of police have met the injured policemen so that their morale boosts up. "Our senior officers have met them. They are injured in the line of duty. All necessary things for them are being done including providing them compensation."
When asked if the protesters will face departmental action, even though the protest was peaceful, Patnaik said, "Protest was peaceful. Since we are members of a disciplined force, they should maintain a high level of discipline in future. What has happened today has happened. They should go through an appropriate channel."
Speaking about Delhi Police filing a review petition, he said, "We are going for review tomorrow. We hope to get a fair review."
"The incidents that have taken place will not affect Delhi Police's morale. I am very hopeful about that. The Delhi Police's morale has always been on top. We have been delivering in the most difficult situations. We will continue to do that. Also, we will speak to the staff to boost their morale," asserted Patnaik.
Taking note of the feelings of field functionaries, the Commissioner of Police, senior officers of Delhi Police and senior officers of Union Government, discussed the matter and decided that a review petition will be filed before the Delhi High Court against its order for a judicial inquiry into the Tis Hazari incident.
Moreover, all possible medical assistance will be provided to the injured police personnel. A minimum of Rs 25,000 will be paid as ex-gratia payment to the injured. An FIR has already been lodged regarding the incident on November 4 at Saket Court and appropriate legal action is being taken. (ANI)

