'Concerted effort' being taken by military establishment in Secunderabad to enforce, maintain 'stringent lockdown'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): In view of the lockdown orders issued by the Centre, a "concerted effort" is being taken by the Military Establishment in Secunderabad, to enforce and maintain a "stringent lockdown" of all of its units, campuses, personnel lines as well as in family living quarters.

"The Army in Secunderabad has set up fully equipped quarantine centres for its personnel. Active measures have been taken to depute specifically nominated personnel from respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs') as 'Procurement Officers', who have been issued with special passes, and assigned with the responsibility to procure and supply essential items and provisions," an official statement read.

It stressed that the movement of residents to markets has been stopped, and they are to stay at home and refrain from hoarding of provisions.

"Arrangements have been made for items available at nearest Unit Run Canteens, as per the requirement of families of various colonies and clusters, to be delivered at their doorsteps by the nominated RWA personnel. Delivery of items to the separated families (Husbands on duty in Field Areas), colonies are carried out twice a week and to Regimental colonies, once a week," the statement read.

Highlighting that the movement of Army Vehicles has been restricted to essential duties only, and all vehicles are being sanitised twice daily, the statement said movement of personnel has been restricted to the most essential only.

Military Hospitals are maintaining a close liaison with State and district health officials, it said while adding that military Hospitals in Secunderabad and Golconda have geared up their preparedness and enhanced their infrastructure and stock of medical stores and supplies, to swiftly and efficiently manage COVID-19 cases in the eventuality of a surge in cases.

"Telemedicine facilities are being stepped up and Webinars are being conducted for the Medical Officers," it said. (ANI)

