Condition of MP Governor Lalji Tandon now stable, still on critical care says Lucknow Hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here is "now stable and still on critical care ventilator", according to a hospital bulletin.

"The condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon (in file pic) is stable. He is still on critical care ventilator support through the tracheostomy team of medical experts at the hospital," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director, Medanta Lucknow. , informed the Medical Director of Medanta Hospital.

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)

