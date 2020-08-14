Condition of Pranab Mukherjee has not worsened, confirms daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The health condition of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain very critical, but it hasn't worsened, confirmed his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee here on Friday morning.

She further said there is a little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light. Sharmistha also expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers.

"Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dad's condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light," she said in a tweet this morning.

"I strongly believe in collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times. Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all," she added.

Meanwhile, the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, New Delhi, informed that the health condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged on Friday morning and his vital parameters are presently stable.

The hospital further said Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee refuted rumours about her father. "Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp'ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital," Sharmistha had tweeted.

Army Research & Referral Hospital had also clarified that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged yesterday morning. "He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital had said. (ANI)