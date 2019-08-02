Visuals from the accident on July 28 in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured. File photo/ANI
Condition of Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer stable but critical: KGMU

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:06 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who sustained grievous injuries in an accident recently, is critical but stable, King George's Medical University said on Friday.
"Their condition is critical but stable. The male patient (lawyer) is able to keep breathing without the ventilator, although he is being provided oxygen through tracheostomy. The girl (rape survivor) is still being kept on the ventilator," a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said.
"Tracheostomy of the female patient too was carried out yesterday, she started having fever yesterday," the bulletin added about the condition of the rape survivor.
On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from BJP on Thursday, and nine others in connection with the accident.
A legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.
Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. (ANI)

