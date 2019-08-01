Condition of Unnao rape victim, her lawyer critical but stable: Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who sustained grievous injuries in an accident, is critical but stable, King George's Medical University said on Thursday.

"Their condition is critical and both are on ventilator. Like yesterday, their condition is stable. They are being treated by a team of experts at KGMU, free of cost," a medical bulletin issued by the university said.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Sengar was expelled from BJP on Thursday.

A legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. (ANI)

