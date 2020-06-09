Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon in next 48 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that conditions have become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon in the next 48 hours.

The IMD said, "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the next 48 hours."

The IMD also said that the conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana remaining parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood a low pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid- tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west northwest wards and become well marked during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

It said that under the influence of this Low Pressure Area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during June 9-10, and over central India during June 11 to 13.

"Due to strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast of India during 10-13 June," it added. (ANI)

