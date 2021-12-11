Condolence ceremony organised at J-K's Gulmarg in memory of CDS General Rawat

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Indian Army organised condolence ceremony in Gulmarg of Baramulla district to pay homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

"On the first day of the two-day event all ranks of the Gulmarg garrison paid homage to the departed soul along with Police and Para-Military personnel, followed by civilians, both locals and tourists, paying their respects to the country's first CDS," read the official statement.

"The second day was marked by more serving personnel paying their respects along with civilians from various walks of life who also joined in to pay tributes to the General," it added.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The Centre has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. (ANI)

