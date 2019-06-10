File Image
File Image

Condolences pour in for Girish Karnad from key politicians

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:43 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Veteran actor, writer, playwright and director Girish Karnad passed away on Monday in Bengaluru at the age of 81 and condolences poured in from prominent Indian politicians.
Apart from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed their grief over the death of Karnad, several others have posted their condolences on social media.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, "Playwright, actor, director but above all a great human being, in Girish Karnad's passing India has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind. My condolences to his family & fans around the world."
Karnad, 81, who succumbed to an extended illness, was conferred with India's highest civilian honours- the Padma Bhushan (1994) and Padma Shri (1974). He has also conferred the Sahitya Akademi Award (1994).
He was a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University, in the 1960s.
After rising in fame as a Kannada playwright in the 1960s, Karnad made his debut on screen and as a screenwriter with a Kannada film Samskara in 1970.
Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to post: "With the demise of noted actor, writer and Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad, we have lost a great personality of Indian cinema, especially theatre. He was also associated with Marathi theatre. My humble tribute. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans!"
His theatrical and film ventures revolved around the weaving in of conventional literature and the pathos of classicism with modernistic viewpoints.
His theatre plays in Kannada have been translated to English and various Indian languages and subsequently directed by directors from India and globally by acclaimed directors such as Ebrahim Alkazi, BV Karanth and Alyque Padamsee among others.
Shashi Tharoor, the union minister of state from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted, "This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds."
Karnad has been strongly accredited for his acting works in TV series like 'Malgudi Days' where he played Swami's father and recently also starred in Bollywood films like 'Ek tha Tiger' and "Tiger Zinda hai".
His directorial ventures like 'Kaadu' and 'Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane' received distinct appreciation from all over the world.
Karnad worked at the Oxford University Press office in Chennai for seven years before he went on to serve as the director of Film and Television Institute of India from 1974-1975. Post this; his he chaired the 'Sangeet Natak Akademi' from 1988 to 1993.
Karnad's work on a global platform extends to his tenure as a Minister of Culture in the Indian High Commission of London.
Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara posted on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the demise one of our greatest playwrights & theatre artists, Shri #GirishKarnad. He was among the eight crown jewels of Kannada art & literature world to be conferred with Jnanpith Award. He & his works will be cherished for long. Om shanti."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted: "Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country."
Kerala Chief Minister CM Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the passing away of renowned playwright Girish Karnad. In a message, CM extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and readers of the great writer. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): A heavy rainfall warning along with high wind speed has been issued in Saurashtra region and Kutch district of Gujarat for June 12, 13 and 14 due to a depression in the Arabian Sea which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Problem not with EVM or VVPAT but with counting: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday once again raised questions on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and said he would discuss the issue with other opposition m

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:38 IST

SC stays demolition of 5 posh coastal apartments in Kochi

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed for six weeks the demolition of houses in five posh coastal apartments in Kochi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:24 IST

Rafale a tool for India's sovereignty, we don't care about...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France does not care about controversies and just wants to deliver the Rafale jets as it is a tool for better sovereignty for India, French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:18 IST

Bus carrying pilgrims overturns, several injured

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): A bus carrying pilgrims turned turtle in Ludhiana district's Doraha in the early hours of Monday, injuring over a dozen passengers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:48 IST

Fire breaks out in sports goods factory in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Fire broke out in a sports goods factory in Surajkund area on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:38 IST

Praful Patel joins ED investigation in airline seat allotment scam case

New Delhi (India) Jun 10 (ANI): Former Civil Aviation Praful Patel on Monday joined the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore rupee airline seat allocation scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:32 IST

Pilgrims rush brings traffic to standstill in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand [India], June 10 (ANI): With a large number of pilgrims paying a visit to Char Dham every day, the Uttarakhand's traffic has come to the standstill.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:27 IST

Modi, Shah, Yogi are supreme court for us: Sanjay Raut on Ram...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are equivalent to Supreme Court and asserted that the construction of Ram temple will sta

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:15 IST

Countries should address cyber security in terror fight: France

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France, which played a proactive role in the recent UN designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, on Monday said countries should address cyber security in the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:03 IST

WB: Wife of killed BJP worker alleges police negligence, demands...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Wife of one of the men allegedly killed during BJP-TMC workers clash, cried foul on Monday and accused the local police of turning a deaf ear towards her woes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:00 IST

Gave 'general description' about condition in Bengal to PM Modi,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday said he gave a "general description" about the condition in the state during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More
iocl