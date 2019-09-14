Conduct NRC exercise in Bihar: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh has demanded that National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise should be conducted in Bihar without any delay for 'security' reasons.

He said that the population of a specific community has increased exorbitantly in the Seemanchal region of state allegedly forcing the Hindu population to migrate.

"The Seemanchal region of Bihar especially Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, and Araria district population of a specific community is increasing at a high rate and hence the region is termed as mini Pakistan," said Singh talking to ANI.

"It is a grave concern for us that large numbers of Hindu population are migrating from this region due to imbalance of population. NRC will identify the infiltrators in this entire area," he added.

"I have asked those who are opposing NRC in Bihar to explain the reason behind their stand. I appeal to all political leaders to rise above from politics and support the demand of NRC in Bihar because the implementation of NRC is not only in favour of Bihar but also in the larger interest of the country," said Singh.

Assam is first state in the country to implement NRC and in the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31, more than 19 lakh people were allegedly excluded.

However, those left out can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard. NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)