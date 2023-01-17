Confident BJP will win 2024 LS polls by even bigger margin: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger maority.

On the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting on the BJP on Tuesday, members of the top party panel arrived at a consensus on extending BJP national president JP Nadda's tenure till June 2024.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National Executive meet at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on Tuesday, Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

Lauding the efforts of Nadda in his role as the party's national chief, ever since assuming his office on January 20, 2020, the same year the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the entire country, Shah has the party made significant strides under his leadership.

"During the pandemic, our party did significant work under Nadda-ji's leadership, be it providing food and ration to the poor for free or taking people affected by the virus to hospitals for check-ups and treatment," Shah added.

He further claimed that of the political parties in the country, the BJP is the only one which works to further democracy.

"BJP is the most democratically run party in the country. From the establishment of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh to this day, the elections in the BJP -- from the booth-level to the national president -- have always been in accordance with the party's constitution," Shah added.

The Union Home Minister further said under Nadda's leadership, the party organisation has worked on the principle of 'Seva Hi Sangathan' (service is organisation), right from the booth to the national levels.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive. (ANI)