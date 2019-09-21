Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo/ANI)
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo/ANI)

Confident of winning all seats in upcoming bye-polls, says Punjab CM

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:13 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 21: Exuding confidence, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the Congress Party would easily be winning all the four seats where bye-polls are slated to be held on October 21.
Addressing the press, Punjab Chief Minister said, "The party is fully geared to contest the upcoming by-elections, at the back of the government's progressive and welfare programmes and schemes."
Slamming the opposition he said, "The people of Punjab would once again put their seal of electoral approval on the Congress, which during its last two and half years of governance in the state has proved that it was the only party equipped to ensure the development of Punjab. Same as the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people of the state would once again reject the regressive and divisive politics of the opposition parties."
Responding to a question regarding the imposition of USD 20 as service charge by Pakistan on pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, Captain Amarinder said that he had already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get this Jaziya (Tax) abolished.
"The Kartarpur Corridor, which is being constructed at a fast pace on the Indian side, is aimed at providing easy darshan to the devotees of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, which Pakistan should respect," he added.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Saturday announced that the bye-elections in Punjab will be held on October 21 whereas counting will be on October 24. (ANI)

