Confident that Biden will provide America with strong sense of direction: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden for his victory in the presidential elections while expressing confidence that the latter will provide America with a 'strong' sense of direction.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He also extended his wishes to Senator Kamala Harris for making history to become the first woman to serve as the Vice President of the United States of America.



"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also congratulated Biden and Harris, saying that India looks forward to a close partnership under their leadership.

"Under the wise and mature leadership of President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, ; India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world," she said.

Biden will be 46th President of the United States. Harris, who was Biden's running mate, will be the first person of Indian descent to serve as US Vice President. (ANI)

